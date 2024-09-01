Mirova US LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.3% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $187,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $71.53 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

