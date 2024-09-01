Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.25. 1,385,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,057. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

