Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

