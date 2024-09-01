Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VGSH remained flat at $58.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

