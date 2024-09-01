MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Block were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,850,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.