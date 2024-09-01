MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.18. 1,459,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.