Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

