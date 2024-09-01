Nilsine Partners LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 191,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,227,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,558. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

