Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NROM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Noble Roman’s has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

