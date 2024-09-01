nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 51,500 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 1,471.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Transocean by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 48,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock remained flat at $4.74 during midday trading on Friday. 14,876,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,390,772. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

