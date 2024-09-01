nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.23. The company had a trading volume of 252,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,710. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $265.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Primerica

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.