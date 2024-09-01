nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $5,260,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 23.1% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 383,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.79. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.