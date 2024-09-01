nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 913,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,905. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.