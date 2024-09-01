NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after buying an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.58 on Friday, hitting $256.36. 2,696,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,252. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

