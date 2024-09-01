Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,191,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,820,539 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.77% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $283,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 331,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

