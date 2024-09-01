Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Lifted by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

