Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 400,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $47.28. 3,464,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,243. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.