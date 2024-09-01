Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Parkson Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Parkson Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of Parkson Retail Group stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. Parkson Retail Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
Parkson Retail Group Company Profile
