Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Parkson Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Parkson Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of Parkson Retail Group stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. Parkson Retail Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

