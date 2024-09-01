Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,562,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 56,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $94.38.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

