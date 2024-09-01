PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.73. 2,175,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

