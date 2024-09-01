Private Ocean LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

