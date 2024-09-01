Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,822 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

