Private Ocean LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

