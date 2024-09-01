Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

