ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.16% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $17,914,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 2,056,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

