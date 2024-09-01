pzETH (PZETH) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. pzETH has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and $502,656.61 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pzETH has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $2,894.66 or 0.04970302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 51,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 51,035.78230376. The last known price of pzETH is 2,928.54496022 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $534,664.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars.

