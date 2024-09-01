QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $63.36 million and $24.12 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,030,988,963 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

