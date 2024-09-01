Rinkey Investments Buys 5,890 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Rinkey Investments raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,690,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.35. 188,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $65.71.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.