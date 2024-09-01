Rinkey Investments Has $510,000 Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

BYM remained flat at $11.86 on Friday. 38,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,285. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

