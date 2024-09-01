Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 503,550 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 2.8% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $73,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after buying an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $40.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

