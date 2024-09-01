Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.92% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $34.38 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.