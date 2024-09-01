Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $559,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,273,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after buying an additional 164,318 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,232.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

