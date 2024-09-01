Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $869,000 in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 51,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mativ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 12.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mativ by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

