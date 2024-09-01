Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

