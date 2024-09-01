Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.12 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

