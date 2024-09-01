Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

ED stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

