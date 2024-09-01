Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 64,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

