Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $517,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 515,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

MQT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

