Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $595,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $20,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,094,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 243.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WEN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

