Rothschild Investment LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 9.3% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

