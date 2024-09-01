Sabal Trust CO Buys 1,783 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

