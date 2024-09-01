Sabal Trust CO Buys 534 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.45.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

