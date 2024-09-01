Sabal Trust CO Has $1.72 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

