Sabal Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $556.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $532.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.04. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

