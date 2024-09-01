Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,081 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 1,227,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

