Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nomura by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:NMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 422,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

