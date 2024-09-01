Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. 609,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.