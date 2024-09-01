Sapphire Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $232.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.44 or 0.04257110 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,872,433,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,854,170 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.