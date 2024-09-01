Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 201,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 4,077,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

