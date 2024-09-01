Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Decreases By 17.2%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 225,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in AMERISAFE by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 52,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,295. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

