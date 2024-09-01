Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Decreases By 17.2%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 225,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
AMSF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 52,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,295. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
